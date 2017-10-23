Worksop boozer told to sober up for knife charge sentence

A Worksop boozer who was intoxicated by “drink or drugs or both” when police arrested him for carrying a small kitchen knife, was too “unwell” to be sentenced, a court heard.

Liam Gilfoyle was stopped on his red mountain bike outside the Premier store, on Thievesdale Close, on October 6, after police were told he was carrying the blade.

“He was clearly under the influence of drink or drugs or both,” said prosecutor Ann Barrett. “There was no evidence he was using it to threaten anyone.

“It wasn’t dangerous except for the fact he was under the influence.”

Gilfoyle, 28, of Thievesdale Close, admitted possession of a bladed article when he appeared before magistrates in Mansfield, on Monday.

Ian Pridham, mitigating, said Gilfoyle was “the author of his own problems” after spending the day working on his bike, and had used the small, black-handled knife to remove the inner tubes and the handlebars.

“He had been drinking. He went to the shops and checked his back pocket for the money and found the knife,” said Mr Pridham.

“Unfortunately he has an alcohol problem and it does seem to be getting worse.”

The case was adjourned until October 31, because Gilfoyle said he was feeling unwell.

He was warned to be in “a sober enough state for the sentencing to take place”, or he would be remanded in custody until he was.