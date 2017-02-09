Worksop addict stole bike pumps

A recovering Worksop drug addict stole bicycle pumps from the same shop three times, a court heard.

Gary Story, 35, of Kilton Crescent, admitted three counts of theft when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He stole four pumps from Halfords, on Carlton Road, Worksop, on September 30, and October 8 and 12, last year, the court heard.

The thefts put him in breach of conditional discharges for shoplifting which were imposed in July and September last year.

Donna Pursglove, mitigating, said Story had a “significant and longstanding” heroin addiction, but since the thefts he had made “real inroads about his drug use.”

She said since he had stopped using heroin he had suffered health problems, including anxiety and an irregular heart beat.

A court appearance two weeks earlier had been delayed when he was taken away in an ambulance, she said.

He was given 19 weeks in prison, suspended for six months, and was ordered to complete six rehabilitation activity days.

He was ordered to pay £60 compensation, which will be added to the £2,140 he already owes to the courts.