Worksop 7 Project gets a special visitor

A special visitor ‘dropped in’ to 7 Project Community drop in at Worksop during the summer.

The Rt Rev Tony Porter, Bishop of Sherwood met project workers, including senior support worker Joel Hatfield, and project leader Shaun Cummings, and interacted with clients - who are men and women trapped in life-controlling addictions, resulting in homelessness and poor mental health.

Shaun said: “We are doing the hands and feet stuff that Jesus did 2000 years ago.

“We come alongside the people and offer them sound choices towards a road to recovery.”

The 7 Project is based at the Gospel Church Hall in Worksop and is currently open weekly on Tuesdays from 10am to 2pm.

But with more resources and volunteers it will open more frequently, offering a safe place to enjoy food and hot drinks, a place to have a shower and even wash and dry clothes.

The project has helped many people during its time but is always looking for more volunteers to become involved so they can continue to help more people in the future.

For information email support@7project.co.uk or visit the website at www.7project.co.uk