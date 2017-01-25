Work on new £70,000 disabled toilet facility is now underway

Work on a new £70,000 spacious disabled public toilet in Bassetlaw is now under way after a determined campaign.

Plans for the fully accessible Changing Places toilet were announced in July 2016, following an 18-month campaign by resident Alison Beevers to bring the facility to Retford.

The toilet, which will be located next to the existing public toilets on Chancery Lane, has been made possible thanks to £46,000 of funding from Bassetlaw District Council, in addition to contributions from the Nottinghamshire Learning, Disability and Autism Partnership Board, and Nottinghamshire County Council.

A further £3,514 was raised by residents, carers and businesses as part of a Retford Changing Places campaign to help with the annual maintenance and operational costs.

The additional support provided by a Changing Places toilet includes a ceiling hoist, height-adjustable changing bench and wash basin.

Leader of Bassetlaw District Council, Councillor Simon Greaves, said: “This is a fantastic facility that will help to change the lives of parents, relatives and carers who desperately need access to a Changing Places toilet. I’m certain that this addition will make visiting Retford Town Centre a much more pleasant and relaxing experience.”