Work begins on build of Gateford ‘community’ which will include more than 300 homes- and a school

More than 300 new homes and a primary school are set to be built in Worksop after the sale of 40 acres of land off Gateford.

Permission for the multi-million pound development, at Gateford Park, was rubber-stamped by Bassetlaw District Council back in May 2015.

More than 300 homes are planned for the site.

Savills Nottingham annouced it had purchased the 40 acres of the 97 acre site and commissioned Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes and Jones Homes to complete “phase one” of the development.

David Ruffley, regional director at Jones Homes, said:“We are thrilled to be part of the innovative Gateford Park development, which will see the delivery of much needed new build homes in Worksop, complemented by purpose-built community facilities.

“It is an exciting scheme for Gateford that will create a whole new community, and we are very much looking forward to starting the build, providing well-designed, high-quality homes.”

In addition to the new houses, planning permission includes provision for a primary school, a community hall and two junior playing pitches.

The plot of land where work is set to begin this month.

The school site has been prepared and serviced by Lands Improvement and will now be transferred to Nottingham County Council, who are delivering it.

