A woman has been taken to hospital after a collision in Worksop.

It happened this morning (Saturday, June 10) when two cars collided at around 11am.

Firefighters arriving at the scene, on Allen Street, freed a female motorist who was trapped in her vehicle due to injuries.

She was left in the care of East Midlands Ambulance service who took her to hospital.

Firefighters left the scene at 11:40am.