Winners announced in Retford Rotary young artists competition

The winners of this year’s Retford Rotary Young Artist competition have been announced,

This year’s theme was ‘From Dawn to Dusk.

And was interpreted in many different ways using a wide variety of different media.

Henry Milner from St Joseph’s Catholic School won the seven and eight year-olds category.

Isabelle King, from Ordsall Primary School, and Luke Lincoln, from Carr Hill Primary School, were in second and third places respectively.

Charlie Baker and Evie Souter, both from Rampton Primary School, were awarded fourth and fifth prizes.

Jayla Wilson from Carr Hill Primary School won the nine and 10 year-olds category with Davoy Thomas, from Ordsall Primary School, in second place and Olivia Thomas, from Rampton Primary School, in third place.

Emily Woolley, from Ranskill Primary School, and Georgia Allen were awarded fourth and fifth places respectively.

All the entries, including the winners, are on display in the first floor gallery of The Hub on Churchgate in Retford until March 17.

Everyone is invited to call in and have a look at the artistic talent on display.