Win lunch for your colleagues

To mark National Fish and Chip Day, a Gainsborough chippy is offering one lucky customer the chance to win lunch for their work colleagues on Friday, June 2.

Adam’s Bay, on Bridge Road, Gainsborough, is running the competition on Facebook.

To enter, tag your work colleagues, like and share the post from their Facebook page and you could be with a chance of winning.

A spokesman said: “We all agree nothing can beat a portion of steaming fresh white fish fried in hot, crispy batter, served with a pile of lip-smacking chips.

“The only debate is whether you top it with salt, vinegar, tartare sauce, mushy peas, chip shop curry, Chinese curry or gravy.

“So celebrate British fish and chips and join in with National Fish and Chip Day on Friday, June 2, by coming to Adam’s Bay and enjoying a good old-fashioned Friday night fish supper.

“To mark the day, we will also be running a competition on Facebook, where you can win a fish and chips lunch for your work colleagues –, those in a five-mile radius are eligible.

“All you have to do is tag all your workmates and like and share the post and our homepage.

“The winner will be announced on Thursday, June 1.”

The chippy is also marking the occasion by offering cod or haddock, chips and mushy peas for just £5 all day in the takeaway restaurant as well as other activities throughout the day.

The spokesman said: “Those that post the best photos of themselves enjoying Adam’s Bay’s award- winning fish and chips, on Facebook, Twitter, Snapchat or Instagram will also be in with a chance of winning £25 credit to spend in our restaurant or take away.

“We look forward to serving you.”