Will Sunday be wettest day of the summer in the East Midlands?

Got plans for Sunday? You might want to make sure you’re indoors!

Sunday could well be the wettest day of the summer in the East Midlands, according to a new survey.

The research, by BuzzGrass, looked at the average rainfall across the UK during the summer and found that July 30 is statistically the wettest day of the summer for East Midlands, with an average of 1.8 inches of rainfall.

And it looks like it not be too far off! The current Met Office forecast for Sunday is for bright spells and frequent showers, occasionally heavy and perhaps thundery during the afternoon.