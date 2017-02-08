“Wild west” fracas in Sutton pub

A Sutton man punched a pub landlord and a bouncer during a “wild west” altercation, a court heard.

Steven Day hit the landlord of the Devonshire Arms on the forehead as his wife was thrown out for fighting with another woman, on January 7.

A “distinctive” ring cut the landlord’s head, said Judith Kirkham, prosecuting, and swelling was caused to the side of the doorman’s head, when Day hit him.

Debra Bell, mitigating, said Day caught the landlord accidentally while reaching for his wife, and felt that the doorman was “putting his hands on her inappropriately”, so intervened.

Day, 44, of Caunt’s Crescent, admitted two counts of common assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

His wife was also arrested outside the pub on High Pavement, and was cautioned for assault.

District Judge Jonathan Taaffe said: “It’s clear to me that far too much drink had been taken on this occasion.

“If people insist on behaving like they’re in the wild west they will get locked up.”

Day, who has no previous convictions, was given a six week curfew, from 6pm to 3am, to fit in with his working hours at a warehouse.

He was ordered to pay £100 compensation to the landlord and £50 to the doorman. He must also pay £85 court costs and an £85 victim surcharge.