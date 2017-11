Where you can see the Coca-Cola Christmas truck this year

Holidays are coming and that means only one thing - the Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour dates have been announced.

The truck, complete with almost 9,000 fairy lights and ‘Holidays are Coming’ jingle, will be visiting towns across the country over the next few weeks.

Fans wanting to see the truck will have the chance to post their selfies on it as it lights up.

The day will see a ‘winter wonderland setting’ with free samples of Coca-Cola’s three main drinks on offer.

A Coca-Cola statement said: “We’ll be delivering Christmas cheer up and down the country when the nationwide tour starts on November 11.

“At every stop, you’ll have the chance to project your festive selfies across the side of the truck as it lights up.

“You’ll also be able to experience a snowy winter wonderland setting while enjoying a choice of Coca-Cola Classic, Diet Coke or Coca-Cola Zero Sugar.”

Here’s the full list of where the truck will be visiting.

Glasgow, Silverburn Centre – 11 November

Glasgow, Asda Robroyston – 12 November

Newcastle, Asda Bolden Collery – 14 November

Newcastle, Tesco Extra – 15 November

Swansea, Tesco Extra – 16 November

Northumberland, Sanderson Arcade – 16 November

Northumberland, Sanderson Arcade – 17 November

Bristol, The Mall – 18 November

Newcastle, Intu Metrocentre – 18 November

Newcastle, Intu Metrocentre – 19 November

Cardiff, Queen Street – 19 November

Plymouth, Drake Circus Shopping Centre – 21 November

Bradford, Morrison’s Victoria Street – 21 November

Pudsey, Asda – 22 November Gainsborough, Marshalls Yard – 23 November

Bournemouth, The Triangle – 23 November

Bournemouth, The Triangle – 24 November

Leeds, Whiterose Shopping Centre – 24 November

Hull, St Stephens Shopping Centre – 25 November

Southampton, Westway Shopping Centre – 25 November

Southampton, Westway Shopping Centre – 26 November

Doncaster, Lakeside Village – 26 November

Sheffield, Fox Valley – 28 November

Leyton, Asda – 28 November

Huddersfield, Mccaulay Street – 29 November

Southend-on-sea, Victoria Circus – 29 November

Bolton, Middlebrook Retail Park – 30 November

Harlow, Market Square – 30 November

St Helens, Tesco Extra – 1 December

Ipswich, Asda – 1 December

Peterborough, Tesco Extra – 2 December

Manchester, Intu Trafford – 2 December

Manchester, Intu Trafford – 3 December

Mansfield, Tesco – 3 December

Liverpool, Liverpool One – 5 December

Liverpool, Liverpool One – 6 December

Baldock, Tesco Extra – 6 December

Watford, Asda – 7 December

Telford, Telford Shopping Centre – 7 December

Wembley, London Designer Outlet – 8 December

Nottingham, Victoria Retail Park – 8 December

London, Jingle Bell Ball – 9 December

London, Jingle Bell Ball – 10 December

Birmingham, Edgbaston Street – 9 December

Birmingham, Edgbaston Street – 10 December

Coventry, Broadgate – 11 December

Reading, Riverside Shopping Centre -13 December

Rushden, Waitrose – 14 December

Milton Keynes, Xscape – 15 December

Essex, Lakeside – 16 December

Essex, Lakeside – 17 December