What crimes have happened where you live?

Latest Mansfield and district crime report

Here is a list of the latest burglary and vehicle crime reported in the Mansfield district.

The crimes cover the period from noon on Thursday, October 26, to noon on Thursday, November 2.

Berry Hill

Autocrime – On October 29, unknown persons have attempted to gain entry to a vehicle on Woodside Avenue. No entry was gained and nothing taken.

Burglary dwelling – On November 1, on Dorchester Drive unknown persons have gained entry to a dwelling and made an untidy search of the property stealing jewellery

Eakring

Theft – A property on Hall Street has had the copper piping removed from the outside.

Burglary dwelling – On November 1, an unknown male entered insecure back door. Nothing was stolen from the address however please secure doors.

Burglary non-dwelling – On October 29, an allotment at Eakring Road was broken into with an untidy dearch of the premises.

Forest Town East

Burglary non-dwelling – On October 29, two commercial preises have been attacked with items taken from within.

Ladybrook

Autocrime – The trims from a vehicle parked on Harrison Road were stolen overnight on November 2.

Theft of Motor Vehicle – On October 28, a white Ford Transit van was stolen from the Bancroft Lane area of Mansfield.

Leeming

Autocrime – The registration plates were removed from a vehicle on Leeming Lane South. Caller is uncertain of exact date they were removed.

Lindhurst

Burglary other than dwelling – On October 28, unknown persons have broken into a shed on Newark Way and removed a modified red Land Rover mountain bike.

Criminal Damage – On October 30, bins have been set on fire on Walesby Court

Criminal Damage – On October 29, a car was damaged outside Scarrignton Court.

Oak Tree

Burglary Dwelling – On November 1, an unknown male entered insure rear door of property on Mappleton Drive. No items were stolen.

Autocrime – On November 1, number plates were stolen from a vehicle. The plates could have been taken while the vehicle was in a number of places in the Mansfield area.

Portland

Burglary other than dwelling – On October 31, two commercial properties were attacked where window pane was removed and property entered. The locks were drilled at the other premises however no entry gained.

Burglary other than dwelling – On November 1, scaffolding was stolen from a lockup on Victoria Street.

Burglary other than dwelling – Over a week period unknown, offenders gained access to a garage and stole a mountain bike on Waverley Road, Mansfield.

Burglary other than dwelling – Over a two-day period, the rear door was forced to a commercial premise on Kings Mill Industrial Estate.

Priory

Autocrime – On October 31, number plates stolen from a vehicle that was parked on old Mill Lane Industrial estate.

Autocrime – During the early hours of October 29, reports from members of the public that a male was going up and down the street looking into cars. A male was arrested from the scene.

Autocrime – Overnight on October 28, a vehicle was stolen from Newhaven Avenue by unknown means.

Ravensdale

Autocrime – On October 27, a car was stolen from Recreation Street where the window was forced. The car was later recovered some distance away.

Autocrime – On October 28, a car was stolen from Gladstone Street where window was forced. The vehicle has not yet been recovered.

Sherwood

Burglary other than dwelling – On October 31, a shed was broken into on West Bank Avenue with two push bikes stolen.

Autocrime – On October 30, a motorcycle was stolen from Norwell Court.

Town centre

Burglary other than dwelling – Over a five-day period a unoccupied commercial premises was attacked. Entry was gained on the first occasion but no entry gained on the subsequent occasion.

Burglary other than dwelling – On October 28, the lock was forced to a shed on St John Street. Nothing stolen but items were moved.

Other News/Appeals:

Warning after distraction burglary spate

Elderly and vulnerable residents are being warned to be vigilant after a spate of distraction burglaries in Nottinghamshire.

Nottinghamshire Police officers are advising them not to answer the door to any unexpected callers and report anything suspicious.

A police spokesman said: “We are also urging people living near to elderly residents to keep an eye out for their neighbours.

“The recent cases have involved people claiming to be from the council or the water board, doing gardening or guttering work, and even checking homes after a gas explosion. The victims are distracted while an accomplice steals items from within the address.

“The message is simple - if you are not expecting someone coming to your home, don’t answer the door. Official callers will always make an appointment in advance.”

If anyone sees anything suspicious, call Nottinghamshire Police on 101, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.