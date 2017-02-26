What cheese makes the best cheese on toast?

It’s the snack-time question dividing the nation - what cheese is best for cheese on toast?

There are so many questions surrounding cheese on toast.

Do you like your cheese barely melted or grilled to a crisp?

Is it really possible to make it in a microwave?

Does blue cheese or crumbly cheese work?

Some people slice their cheese thinly, others cut it in chunks.

Do you use white bread or brown?

It’s almost too much to take on board at one time so today we’ll just concentrate on what cheese toasts best..