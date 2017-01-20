Welbeck WI celebrates first official meeting

Members of the newly-formed Welbeck WI enjoyed their first official meeting this month.

The group, which has enjoyed “rapid success” since its planning meeting in October, raised a glass of fizz as the official paperwork for the Welbeck branch.

More than 90 members, ranging in ages from their early 20s to their 80s, have joined so far.

Welbeck WI president, Anuszka Parente, said: “We hope to create a modern, fresh approach to the traditional WI and create the oppornuity to utilise and the wealth of talent nestled within the area.” The group meets at 7.30pm on the first Thursday of every month at Lady Maragret Hall, Welbeck.

Email welbeckwi@gmail.com for more information.