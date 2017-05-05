Welbeck School of Artisan Food is up for a top national award

The School of Artisan Food in Welbeck has been short-listed for Best Cookery School in the Great British Food Awards.

A not-for-profit organisation and registered charity dedicated to teaching skills in all aspects of sustainable and artisan food production, the school has been praised by, amongst others, HRH The Prince of Wales who said: “What is going on here at the school is of enormous importance.”

The school offers people the chance to expand their knowledge through a wide range of short courses in baking and patisserie, cheese making, butchery and charcuterie, ice cream and chocolate making, preserves, charcuterie and brewing.

It also offers an accredited advanced diploma in baking and professional business courses for new food start-ups and existing enterprises.

As a charity, it works with voluntary organisations, schools and colleges, and community groups to provide opportunities to inspire and teach artisan food production skills.

Voting is open now at http://www.greatbritishfoodmagazine.com/awards.

For more information about the school, visit the website at www.schoolofartisanfood.org or call 01909 532171.