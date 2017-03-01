WEATHER: Showers forecast across Nottinghamshire today

Nottinghamshire will see showers throughout the day.

The Met Office has forecast Isolated showers and bright or sunny spells through the morning.

Cloud will increase from the south and outbreaks of rain will gradually spread across the region during the evening.

There will be bather brisk west or southwest winds with highs of 9 °C.

Tonight will be cloudy with rain affecting most areas, and snow affecting some parts, mainly across the Derbyshire Hills.

The weather will turn drier and increasingly windy across some parts later in the night.