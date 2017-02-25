Weather forecast for the East Midlands: Saturday February 25

Today it will be cloudy with occasionally heavy rain at times for the Peak District. Outbreaks of rain elsewhere much more patchy, and with some drier, brighter periods in the east feeling mild. However, winds will be strong and gusty at times. Maximum Temperature 10 °C.

Tonight winds will be easing through the evening as the rain gradually weakens and clears slowly southeast. This should leave a mainly dry, but chillier end to the night. Minimum Temperature 5 °C.

Sunday will have a dry, bright morning but a further band of rain and stronger winds will be moving east during the latter afternoon, and early evening. Colder conditions will follow with isolated showers. Maximum Temperature 10 °C.