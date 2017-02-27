WEATHER: Difficult driving conditions as Met Office issues ice warning for Nottinghamshire

The Met Office has issued an ice warning for Nottinghamshire, with motorists being advised of difficult driving conditions.

The warning is in force from 6pm today (Monday) until 10am tomorrow (Tuesday).

It says "Ice is expected to form overnight leading to difficult driving conditions on untreated roads and slippery conditions on pavements.

"Showers will affect many parts of the UK during Monday, with some continuing overnight and into Tuesday morning, when temperatures will also fall below zero in some areas, bringing a risk of ice.

"The showers will fall as rain, sleet and hail at low levels, but as snow over hills, where several centimetres of snow may accumulate."