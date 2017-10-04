WEATHER ALERT: Yellow warning issued for East Midlands

People in the East Midlands are being warned to expect very high winds tonight.

The yellow warning - which covers the entire region - comes into force at 9pm tonight and end at 9am tomorrow morning.

The Met Office say westerly winds will bring gusts of 40-50 mph, and locally into 60s of mph.

In addition, rain will be heavy at times, especially over northwest England and north Wales.

Whilst this weather is not unusual for the time of year, it brings the potential for disruption to transport, tree damage and temporary power cuts.