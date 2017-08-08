WEATHER ALERT: Rain warning issued for Notts

Have your say

A yellow warning for rain has been issued for Notts by the Met Office.

The warning began at 3am this morning and ends at 9pm tonight.

An area of rain with possible thundery downpours is expected to develop along a zone from central southern England through the South and East Midlands to Lincolnshire and possibly affecting some northern and western parts of East Anglia during Tuesday morning.

Heavy showers will then develop during Tuesday. Where these occur they are likely to be slow moving and perhaps thundery.

Some areas may miss the showers entirely whilst others could see two to three hours of heavy rain.

Where this occurs some disruption is possible such as localised flooding of roads.