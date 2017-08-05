Search

Weather: A dry and bright start to the day but heavy showers forecast

There will be a dry and bright start to the day in Nottinghamshire but heavy showers are forecast later.

It will be thundery in places from late morning with a risk of hail and strong gusts, although showers tending to ease later in the afternoon.

There will be a sunny end to the day for many with any showers quickly dying away this evening. It will stay dry and clear overnight, and turn cool, especially in rural parts.