VOTE: Should smoking breaks be banned at work?

For those who smoke during work time, are you legally allowed to have an extra break for it?

In any office when someone smokes and others don't it can cause friction but what breaks is a smoking employee allowed by law to have?

The answer is none. Legally employers do not have to give smoking breaks.

The law states: "Workers over 18 are usually entitled to three types of break - rest breaks at work, daily rest and weekly rest."

Employees are allowed to smoke on the rest breaks but no additional breaks needs to be legally given for smokers.

Rest breaks at work

Workers have the right to one uninterrupted 20 minute rest break during their working day, if they work more than six hours a day. This could be a tea or lunch break.

The break doesn’t have to be paid - it depends on their employment contract.

Daily rest

Workers have the right to 11 hours rest between working days, eg if they finish work at 8pm, they shouldn’t start work again until 7am the next day.

Weekly rest

Workers have the right to either:

an uninterrupted 24 hours without any work each week

an uninterrupted 48 hours without any work each fortnight