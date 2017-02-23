Volunteers needed to help create Anston woodland

Anston Community Woodland Group is a newly-formed voluntary group aiming to provide community woodland for the village.

Organiser Jonathan Ireland has recently been successful in a funding bid with The Woodland Trust, which is providing 105 tree saplings.

The group is looking for volunteers to help plant the tree saplings.

The proposed location for the woodland is on parish land therefore is subject to approval from the parish council.

Any volunteers should call 07989621896 or email anstoncommunitywoodland@outlook.com