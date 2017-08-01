VIDEO: New film highlights ways people are trafficked to UK

To mark World Day Against Trafficking in Persons, which was held on Sunday, July 30, anti-slavery charity Unseen produced a new short film which shows some of the ways people are trafficked in the UK and who to call for advice, support or to report a crime.

Modern slavery is real. Nearly 4,000 victims are identified as potential victims of modern slavery in the UK each year; it is widely expected that this is just the tip of the iceberg.

Human trafficking is a hidden crime and it is important to know the signs and report anything suspicious in your community.

Nottinghamshire Police is committed to tackling modern slavery in the county and supports Unseen’s campaign.

Two of the Force’s most recent modern slavery cases have resulted in successful convictions and supports Unseen’s campaign.

If you want to report a suspicion or potential crime call the national Modern Slavery Helpline on 08000 121 700 or complete an online report at www.modernslaveryhelpline.org/report.

To report modern slavery in the workplace, call the Gangmasters and Labour Abuse Authority (GLAA) on 0800 432 0804 or email intelligence@gla.gsi.gov.uk.