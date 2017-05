An incident which saw police and the army called to an area of Manchester has been deemed safe.

Police closed the Mancunian Way, Limby Street and Jackson street as a result of the call.

Greater Manchester Police confirmed the incident was on Linby Street in Hulme but have said it is now over with a possible suspicious package being deemed safe and the cordon has been removed.

Police initially said the incident was taking place at a college in Trafford but later clarified their position.