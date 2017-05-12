UPDATE: Volunteers scour Sherwood Forest in search for Blake and Bella

Volunteers are searching Sherwood Forest as the nation becomes gripped by mystery of missing Notts lamb and sheepdog.

Blake, the border collie, and Bella, the lamb, went missing from a farm in Perlethorpe in Nottinghamshire on Monday, May 8, and it is thought they ran off towards the Clumber Park area.

Owners Natalie Haywood and Jordan Knight say the pair struck up an unlikely friendship and are now ‘inseparable’.

Volunteers, park rangers and pet detectives with sniffer dogs have now been scouring Sherwood Forest for the past few days to try and find the pair.

Natalie and Jordan have made a desperate appeal for anyone who may have seen the unusual pair to get in touch. Natalie even appeared on This Morning on Wednesday, May 10, via videolink and offered a £200 reward and presenter Phillip Schofield announced they would up the offer to £1,000 for the animals’ safe return.

The dog warden service at Newark and Sherwood District Council is asking people to contact them if they see the pair.