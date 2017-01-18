UPDATE: Second arrest made in connection with teenage girl’s death

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested in connection with the death of a teenager in Dinnington on Monday, January 16.

The woman, from Dinnington, was arrested by detectives last night (Tuesday, January 17) on suspicion of assisting an offender.

She currently remains in custody.

At about 10.55am on Monday morning, police received reports that a body of a teenage girl had been found on a pathway, just off Lordens Hill in Dinnington.

Formal identification of the girl is expected to take place later today (Wednesday, January 18).

An 18-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder also remains in police custody.

Anyone with information about the incident should call 101 quoting incident number 256 of January 16.

You can also give information anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.