UPDATE: Men jailed for a total of 95 years for killing Notts man

Four men who killed a man in his own home and robbed him of his life savings have been jailed for a total of 95 years.

A fifth man has also been jailed for five years for helping them try to cover up their crime.

Tony Fisher, 58, was found dead at his home in Coningswath Road, Carlton, on January 9, 2016, after being tortured and suffering multiple stab wounds.

Simon Palmer, formerly known as Simon Blake, 43, of Edwin Street, Daybrook, was jailed for 33 years for murder and given a 20-year sentence, to run concurrently, for conspiracy to rob.

Marcus Barton, 42, of Raymede Drive, Bestwood, was sentenced to 25 years for murder and a concurrent 20 years for conspiracy to rob.

Nathan Barton, 23, of Heathfield Avenue, Basford, was sentenced to 19 years for manslaughter and 14 years concurrently for conspiracy to rob.

Jaydon Roberts-Barton, 21, of Curzon Gardens, St Ann’s, was jailed for 18 years for manslaughter and 13 years concurrently for conspiracy to rob.

Vincent Hawkins, 33, of Handel Street, Sneinton, was jailed for five years for perverting the course of justice.

They were each found guilty of the offences earlier today (Monday, May 22) after a trial at Nottingham Crown Court.

Detective Chief Inspector, Hayley Williams, who led the investigation, said: “The sentences given out today reflect the seriousness of the offence and I hope that it is some small crumb of comfort to Mr Fisher’s family that the offenders have been brought to justice although clearly nothing will make up for the tragic and unnecessary loss of a loving husband, father and grandfather.”