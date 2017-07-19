UPDATE: Factory fire that raged for more than 24 hours is finally out

Have your say

A factory fire that raged in Worksop for more than 24 hours is now out.

Appliances from Worksop, Retford, Ashfield and Stockhill have been “dampening down” the area and are now starting to “leave the scene”.

The blaze involved 500 tonnes of shredded rubber which caught fire outside the MBA Polymers factory yesterday (Tuesday, July 19).

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be established- an investigation will now begin.