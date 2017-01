Police were called to a Morton food store last night (Tuesday, January 17) after someone attempted to steal the ATM.

A vehicle was used to try and take the cash machine at around 10pm however the offenders were unsuccessful.

A scene guard has remained at the scene in Front Street, Morton, while the investigation continues and Lincs Police would ask anyone with information they feel may be relevant to call 101 quoting incident number 370 of January 17, or call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.