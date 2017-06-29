‘Two thirds’ back complex

Plans to build a £15million shopping complex in Worksop have been welcomed by “two thirds” of residents, say the company behind the development.

3,000 residents were asked for their views on proposals by Opus North to develop the five-acre “eyesore” site, which has lain dormant on Carlton Road for years.

If given the green light, the complex will include a B&M Bargains, Lidl and garden centre- along with other shops and restaurants.

More than 250 residents responded in writing to the consultation and attended a public exhibition of the plans at Worksop Town FC.

Andrew Duncan, managing director of Opus North, said, that many residents praised plans to “bring in jobs and investment” to Worksop.

“We have been very encouraged by the active role residents have taken in the consultation,” said Mr Duncan.

“The increase in shopping choice was welcomed by many. B&M is committed to opening a second Worksop store which will bring a garden centre to our scheme.

“ The development will also benefit from a Lidl store, giving residents convenient access to a discount food store.

“Feedback from respondents has also been taken on board by the project team. We had several people request a more secure fence and increased landscaping around the service yard, and these features have now been incorporated into the plans.”

But not everyone has backed the proposals.

Simon Greaves, leader of Bassetlaw District Council, thinks the development could damage business in the town centre, and said the site would lend itself better to housing with “lots of green, open space”.

Residents have also voiced concerns about the town centre and the security of existing properties surrounding the site.

John Hardcastle said: “Why build more commercial premises in a town with an abundance of unoccupied commercial property? Even more illogical given the poor location - proximity to the level crossing that creates massive traffic tailbacks for one.”

Anna Bennet said: “I’d like to see the units in town full instead. It’ll be a ghost town eventually, otherwise.”

More information on the plans is available at http://carltonroadworksop.consultationonline.co.uk/ or by calling 0800 298 7040.