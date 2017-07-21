Two dead and 120 injured as earthquake hits popular holiday resorts in Greece and Turkey

Two people have died and more than 120 have been injured in an early morning earthquake off the coast of Greek islands and Turkey.

The quake, said to have been up to a magnitude of 6.7, struck south of the Turkish city of Bodrum and east of the Greek island of Kos - areas popular with British holidaymakers.

Buildings on Kos were damaged by the tremors, which prompted a small tsunami, flooding parts of the island.

Tourists had to flee their hotel rooms when the quake hit at around 1.30am, and have been experiencing aftershocks throughout the night.