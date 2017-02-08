Tributes to Worksop motorbike lover and ‘top bloke’ John who passed away in January

Tributes have been paid to a “well loved and respected” Worksop man who became renowned in the town thanks to his passion for motorbikes.

John Siddons, who “always had a smile on his face when surrounded by his bikes and old mates”, passed away at the Northern General Hospital in Sheffield after suffering a heart attack.

John Siddons is pictured when he was younger.

The 84-year-old had been a singer and guitarist, a motorbike racer, motorcycle restorer and salesman, and also worked for furniture stores Boldry’s and Eyres in Worksop, before selling cars up to his retirement.

John’s racing career started off on a home-built Triumph, and he progressed to his favourite bikes, a Grand Prix New Imperial and a Rudge.

Over the years, John bought and restored various motorcycles.

One bike he restored was a Kawasaki KH500 with which he won awards. This bike was bought by a collector in Japan and shipped over to be put on display.

John particularly liked the “tiddlers” as he called them, and rebuilt and restored numerous 50cc machines over the years.

One of the the bikes he restored was bought by Coronation Street actor Peter Armitage, who played the part of Bill Webster.

John also entertained under the name Johnnie Lee and toured the club circuit for many years.

The ‘Rat Pack’ hits and crooning were his specialities.

Worksop resident Bill Spencer, one of John’s best friends, of which he says there are “hundreds”, said: “Everybody should have someone like John in their life- it makes the world a much better place.

“What a star he was - a top bloke.”

John’s funeral will be held at Ollerton Crematorium at 1pm on Monday, February 20, and everyone is welcome to attend.