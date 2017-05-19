Treetops has won the lottery

A local hospice is celebrating after being selected over national charity lottery providers to win the title of Lottery Operator of the Year.

Treetops, based in Risley, provides nursing care and support for adults with a life-limiting illness across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.

The Treetops Lottery has raised over £5 million for the charity since it started selling tickets more than 20 years ago.

Mel de Vos, Treetops Lottery manager, was delighted to receive the award at The Lotteries Council Awards.

She said: “Winning this award was a lovely, unexpected surprise as we were up against some stiff competition.

“As a team we are passionate about raising money for Treetops and feel very proud to have achieved what we have, but we know we could never have done it without the support of the lottery members from our local community.

“Our fantastic players all help Treetops to deliver free services to the local area - thank you.”

George Cameron, Treetops chief executive added: “The lottery at Treetops Hospice Care is an important contributor to the voluntary funding we need to deliver our services.

“This is a very well-deserved award.”

Over the last three years, membership of the lottery has risen to more than 8,000.

Treetops Hospice Care services include support and information, a day care unit, Hospice at home nurses and therapeutic Services including counselling and complementary therapy.

Last year the hospice supported more than 1,750 local people across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire.