Trapped sheep rescued by firefighters

Firefighters from Gainsborough helped to rescue a sheep which was trapped in wire fencing.
The crew were called at 11am today (Sunday, August 20) to a field in Causeway Lane in Lea.
Manpower and small tools were used to rescue the sheep.
Firefighters from Gainsborough helped to rescue a sheep which was trapped in wire fencing.
The crew were called at 11am today (Sunday, August 20) to a field in Causeway Lane in Lea.
Manpower and small tools were used to rescue the sheep.
Almost Done!
Registering with Retford Trader and Guardian means you're ok with our terms and conditions.