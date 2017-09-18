Has your Ryanair flight been cancelled?

Budget airline Ryanair cancelled a number of flights over the weekend, with two more days of cancellations planned for Tuesday and Wednesday.

The company announced on Friday that it would be cancelling 40-50 flights a day for the next six weeks (up until the end of October).

The airline is trying to clear a backlog of pilots’ holidays that has resulted in under-staffing and reduced punctuality.

More than 160 flights were cancelled over the weekend, with roughly the same number failing to operate over the next three days as a result of staff holiday anomalies.

However, the list of those flights that are being affected have only been released until Wednesday. There is no indication so far as to which flights from Thursday onwards have been affected.

Ryanair’s Robin Kiely said: “We have operated a record schedule (and traffic numbers) during the peak summer months of July and August but must now allocate annual leave to pilots and cabin crew in September and October (while still running the bulk of our summer schedule).

"This increased leave at a time of ATC capacity delays and strikes, has severely reduced our on-time performance over the past two weeks to under 80%.

"By cancelling less than 2% of our flying programme over the next six weeks, (until our winter schedule starts in early November) we can improve the operational resilience of our schedules and restore punctuality to our annualised target of 90%.

"We apologise sincerely to the small number of customers affected by these cancellations, and will be doing our utmost to arrange alternative flights and/or full refunds for them.”

Ryanair said flights are operating as normal unless you receive an email. It added that customers whose flight is impacted will receive an email notification and SMS to the details provided at the time of booking today (Sept 18) or tomorrow (Sept 19).

Full list of cancelled flights from UK airports

Tuesday September 19

Flight number 2672 London Stansted - Rome Ciampino (CIA)

Flight number 2642 London Stansted - Riga

Flight number 8868 London Stansted - Tours

Flight number 372 London Stansted - Biarritz

Flight number 2372 London Stansted - Gdansk

Flight number 1905 London Stansted - Bari

Flight number 2466 London Stansted - Szczecin

Flight number 5992 London Stansted - Madrid

Flight number 8556 Dublin - Berlin Schonefeld

Flight number 5774 Dublin - Glasgow

Flight number 5773 Glasgow - Dublin

Flight number 1901 Dublin - Krakow

Flight number 8347 London Stansted - Porto

Flight number 4088 Manchester - Faro

Wednesday September 20

Flight number 2083 Birmingham - Madrid

Flight number 509 Bristol - Dublin

Flight number 22 Dublin - Paris Beauvais

Flight number 554 Dublin - Manchester T3

Flight number 3104 Dublin - Amsterdam

Flight number 508 Dublin - Bristol

Flight number 124 London Stansted - Ancona

Flight number 8592 London Stansted - Bergerac

Flight number 805 London Stansted - Knock

Flight number 8445 London Stansted - Budapest T2B

Flight number 2295 London Stansted - Dusseldorf Weeze

Flight number 2352 London Stansted - Cologne/ Bonn

Flight number 1788 London Stansted - Dortmund

Flight number 32 London Stansted - Oslo Torp

Flight number 7973 London Stansted - Basel

Flight number 2436 London Stansted - Krakow

Flight number 7117 London Stansted - Strasbourg

Flight number 281 London Stansted - Toulouse

Flight number 5994 London Stansted - Madrid

Flight number 555 Manchester T3 - Dublin

My flight has been cancellend - what are my options

If your flight is cancelled, Ryanair is offering passengers two options -

1 - Apply for a refund. To cancel your reservation and claim a full refund, click here.

2 - Change your cancelled flight (for free). If you want to change your flight (subject to seat availability), click here.

For the full list of all the cancelled flights, click here.