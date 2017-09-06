Tour of Britain cyclist taken to hospital after crashing into parked car

A cyclist has crashed through the window of a parked car in Retford during the Tour of Britain.

The cyclist crashed into the vehicle, which was parked on Grove Street, in front of shocked spectators as the race passed through Retford at around 2pm.

Witnesses said the cyclist was taken to hospital soon after while the race continued.

Up to ten riders are understood to have been involved in the pile-up.

Carl Smith, who saw the incident, tweeted: “Not surprised. Why were cars allowed to be parked on that bend. Saw that crash happening a mile off. Absolute shambles.”

John Carwell tweeted: “Crazy car parking in Retford with inevitable crash in bunch. Nasty.”