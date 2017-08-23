TOFS host summer fayre for Make a Wish

The weather didn’t stop people enjoying the summer fayre at The Original Factory Shop in Harworth.
The event in Harworth was all in aid of the Make a Wish foundation which is The Original Factory Shop’s (TOFS) chosen charity.
A total of £350 was raised.
Sales assistant, Amy Snell, said: “It went really well. We had a cake stall, tombola, raffle, bric a brac as well as different games to play.
“We have been raising money all year with different events but this was our first summer fayre.”
