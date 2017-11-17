Search

Todwick pupils splash out in annual Big School Swim event

Pupils from Todwick Primary School took part in the Big School Swim
Pupils from Todwick Primary School took part in the Big School Swim

Pupils from Todwick Primary School made a splash for the day as they took part in Swim England’s Big School Swim this month.

All the Todwick pupils involved in the event had a swimming lesson during the day and enjoyed the Swim England activity sheets.

The Big School Swim is an annual event that celebrates swimming in schools, as well as teaching them about the importance of learning to swim, and this year saw more than 215 primary schools and 7,000 children across the country taking part.