Thug spared jail for assaulting woman in Bulwell

A Retford man who attacked a woman on a Bulwell street and kicked her while she was on the floor has been spared jail.

James McGarrigle, 35, of Thrumpton Lane, was found guilty of assault at Nottingham Magistrates Court on January 30, after denying the charge.

The court heard it was a “sustained and repeated assault” which was witnessed by a member of the public, in Bulwell, on November 18. last year.

He had a previous offence for violence, but not on the same victim.

He was given eight weeks in prison, suspended for 18 months to give him a chance to address his behaviour and keep his job. He must also participate in a probation programme for 31 days.

He was ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £116 and costs of £620.