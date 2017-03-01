“Throw the book at me” says 50 yard drink driver from Kirkby

A Kirkby man was caught over the limit after driving 50 yards from the Badger Box pub in Annesley, a court heard.

Adam Firman was spotted by police getting into his Renault Scenic, on Derby Road, on February 10.

Ruth Snodin, prosecuting, told police: “Fair enough, I have only driven 50 yards from the Badger Box. They’re going to throw the book at me.”

A test revealed he had 51 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 35 microgrammes.

Morgan Hogarth, mitigating, said Firman, a rent agent for Nottingham City Council, had not intended to drive, but followed his girlfriend after a small row at the pub.

Firman, 48, of Boundary Close, admitted drink driving at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

He was fined £375 and ordered to pay £85 costs and a £40 victim surcharge. He was banned for 14 months.