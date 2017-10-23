Thirteen more storms set to hit Britain this winter

After Brian smashed into the UK last week forecasters are predicting further severe weather with as many as 13 named storms expected to hit the UK this autumn/winter.

The weather warning from independent forecaster AccuWeather will see a record number of named storms batter the UK until January.

The warning comes after Storm Brian hit the UK last week which saw gusts hit 80mph (130km/h) with multiple flood warnings in place throughout the country.

But it appears the worst is yet to come and Scotland looks set to take a battering this winter.

Now storm Caroline, Dylan, Eleanor, Fionn, Georgina, Hector, Iona, James, Karen, Larry, Maeve, Niall and Octavia look set to bring more severe weather conditions to the country with flooding and gale force winds likely according to Accuweather.

AccuWeather’s Tyler Roys said: “We expect an active storm period until January, with further storms until April.”

“Many storm centres are forecast to pass just north of the UK, with a battering of rain in Scotland each time they pass through.

“Many places will see 50-80mph gusts, with some coasts seeing gusts up to 100mph, and we may see well over 100mph on higher ground, especially in Scotland.”