Theatre treat to support Bluebell Wood hospice

There was all-singing, all-dancing delight for families and volunteers from Bluebell Wood Children’s Hospice when Retford Operatic Society treated them to a performance of well-loved musical Oliver at the town’s Majestic Theatre.

Retford Operatic Society has chosen the children’s hospice, which supports around 250 children and young adults with life-shortening and life-threatening conditions each year, as its charity for the duration of its run of Oliver in Retford.

Melanie Rose, community fund-raiser at Bluebell Wood, said: “It was a truly enjoyable evening and we’re immensely grateful to Retford Operatic Society for its thoughtfulness and kindness for giving us tickets to the show and for making Bluebell Wood its nominated charity for the production of Oliver.

“Bluebell Wood relies on community and corporate fund-raising to generate 90 per cent of the £4 million it needs just to keep its doors open each year, so support from groups such as the Operatic Society is hugely appreciated.”

To find out how you can start fund-raising for Bluebell Wood visit www.facebook.com/MelBluebellWood call 01909 517363, or visit www.bluebellwood.org