The Sweyn Forkbeard is included in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide

A Gainsborough pub has been acclaimed for the quality of its real ale – by members of the town’s Campaign for Real Ale (CAMRA) branch.

The Sweyn Forkbeard in Silver Street is listed in CAMRA’s Good Beer Guide 2018, published on Thursday, September 14.

Local branch members chose the Wetherspoon pub following regular visits to check on the quality of the real ales on offer.

They also took into account customer service, décor and overall atmosphere.

A CAMRA spokesman said: “The Sweyn Forkbeard deserves its place in the Good Beer Guide 2018.

“It is our belief that if a licensee serves an excellent pint of real ale, then everything else in the pub, including customer service, quality of food and atmosphere, are likely to be of an equally high standard.”

The pub’s manager, Amanda Fretwell, said: “I am delighted that The Sweyn Forkbeard has been recognised for the quality of its real ales by CAMRA members.

“We offer our customers an excellent range of real ales at all times, including those from regional brewers and microbrewers, as well as hosting our own beer festivals.”