The Honeypot opens its doors in Carlton-in-Lindrick

A vibrant communal hub which sells a wide range of antiques and crafts has officially opened its doors in Carlton-in-Lindrick.

The Honeypot, based on High Road in a former wedding dress boutique, showcases designs and collections from traders based in the Nottinghamshire and South Yorkshire regions, and is also home to a tearoom and art studio.

Owner Claire Field is pictured at the Honeypot’s opening day celebrations.

She said: “The feedback we’ve had from visitors has been so encouraging. We have some beautiful products here, everything from furniture to upcycled lighting, pottery and fabrics.”

Find The Honeypot online at http://the-honeypot.yolasite.com