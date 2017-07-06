The Air Ambulance wants your unwanted gifts

Do you have unwanted gifts gathering dust or forgotten presents taking up space in a cupboard?

Why not donate them to the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance and help to save lives?

This year, the charity needs to raise £2.5 million to keep its brand new AW169 helicopter in the skies and saving lives 365 days of the year.

With no direct Government funding, it can only do this with your help.

Faye Nam, community fundraiser, said: “One of the many fundraising activities we undertake to help raise

money is tombolas at fairs, fetes and galas.

“But our stocks of tombola prizes are running low.

“We are in desperate need of unwanted boxed gifts, trinkets and toys that we can use as prizes.

“So, now is the time to have a clear-out of those unwanted toiletry sets, gift packs and novelty games as they will all help to raise the much-needed funds for the Ambucopter this summer.

“You can take the items to any of our charity shops in Lincolnshire or Nottinghamshire, clearly labelled with ‘tombola prizes’.

“Donations of good quality second hand clothing, bric-a- brac, furniture and electrical items (excluding televisions) can also be made to any of our shops to help raise money to continue our life-saving service.”