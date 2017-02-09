Talbot House pupils make donation to HOPE

Pupils at Worksop College’s Talbot House have made a donation of more than £600 to homelessness charity HOPE.

HOPE’s chief executive officer Alan Diggles attended a special dinner, which was hosted by pupils at Talbot House.

HOPE was presented with a donation of £618.01, which was raised from the previous term’s Worksop Chapel Collection.

The money was presented by Reiko Parkra, a lower sixth pupil.

Mr Diggles said “The donation was fantastic and will make a great difference to those who are homeless in Bassetlaw.

“It will allow us to provide hot drinks and food for those who have been sleeping rough, to get them into the warm and out of this freezing weather.

“And it will help us to help them to begin to change their lifestyle and on to the journey back to normality, away from chaos.

“HOPE is extremely thankful for this very generous support.”

All donations large or small, help HOPE provide the vital support services needed for those in crisis.

To find out how you could support HOPE, call 01909 531294 (ext 29) or email development@hopeservices.org.uk