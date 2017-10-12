Swing into Carlton for a charity concert by RAF band

The RAF will be swinging back into Carlton-in-Lindrick this month for a special charity concert.

Last year, the Swing Wing of the RAF Cranwell came to Carlton to perform in aid of the Royal British Legion and the Royal Air Force Association.

And this year, they are back for another night of big band music.

Coun Val Bowles, chairman of the parish council said: “Last year we raised £1,250 which was shared between the local branches of these charities and this year we hope to do even better.

The concert takes place on Sunday, November 5 at 7pm at the Civic Centre in the village .

Tickets are priced at £12.50 which includes a souvenir programme.

There will also be a raffle to raise more money for the charities, who will both have a merchandise stall.

Coun Bowles continued: “This event is in the lead -up to Remembrance Sunday, when we all pay our respects to those we have lost, and this is just another way in which we can support our service charities.

Tickets are available on 01909 541127 or from the Civic Centre during opening hours.

If you can’t attend but still want to donate, you can do at the Civic Centre.