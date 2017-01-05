Sutton woman’s feud with neighbour finally ended

A Sutton woman who shouted threats and abuse at her upstairs neighbour after a long-running feud has finally found a new home, a court heard.

Stacy Harris’s outburst on December 15 left her victim afraid that things might become violent, said Robert Carr, prosecuting, so the police were called to the flats on Jephson Road.

Harris started shouting after the woman complained about her playing loud music.

“There have been ongoing problems for a considerable amount of time,” said Melanie Hoffman, mitigating.

“Unfortunately it isn’t one-sided.”

She said Harris had mental health issues, including depression and a personality disorder, which had been aggravated by her neighbour’s son playing loud music.

Cheryl Nisbet, of the probation service, said Harris’s recent move to a new address on Elder Street, Sutton, was “the best thing that could have happened.”

Harris threatened to put the woman’s windows out, and painfully grabbed a policeman by the testicles during a struggle, in October last year, the court heard.

She was given a community order and had been working to tackle drink and drug use, which were aggravated by the problems with her neighbour.

Harris, 25, admitted using threatening and abusive words at Mansfield Magistrates Court, on Thursday, and was given a new, six-month community order, with six days of a rehabilitation activity.

Costs of £85 and a victim surcharge of £85 were also ordered, but no compensation was awarded.