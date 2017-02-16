Sutton thug lashed out at bouncer after girlfriend split

A drunk Sutton thug punched a doorman as he was thrown out of a pub and returned moments later to hit the man again, a court heard.

Ashley Lewis was asked to leave the Nag’s Head, at 1am, on December 11, last year, because of a Pubwatch ban.

Lewis hit the doorman and walked off, threatening to “knock him out”, said Robert Carr, prosecuting, before he returned and hit his victim again, giving him a black eye.

The court heard he had served 12 months in a young offenders institution in 2013, for assault, and had a previous conviction in 2012 for battery.

A report from the probation service said he had gone out to get drunk after splitting up with his girlfriend, and his offending was linked to alcohol and sparked by relationship troubles.

Zahra Hussain, mitigating, said Lewis had trained while in custody and managed to get a job with Network Rail as a tree surgeon.

She said he was “a changed person who clearly made a mistake this time.”

Lewis, 23, of Thoresby Crescent, Stanton Hill, admitted common assault when he appeared at Mansfield Magistrates Court on Thursday.

He was given a 12 month community order with 180 hours of unpaid work. He was ordered to pay £85 costs and £100 compensation.